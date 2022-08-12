NI Water appeal to ‘use water wisely’ after another day of heat with Co Tyrone reaching highest temperatures

Council workers water plants at Newcastle beach, County Down as temperatures rise across Northern Ireland during a spell of warm summer weather. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Northern Ireland Water has asked customers to “use water wisely" as the hot weather here is expected to last throughout the weekend.

The Met Office has officially declared heatwave conditions in the region, with temperatures having exceeded more than 25C, three days in a row, and Saturday is set to see the mercury rise to 29C in some regions.

On Friday, Castlederg in Co Tyrone reached the highest temperature in NI at 28.4C. Second was Thomastown in Co Fermanagh at 28C, followed by the village of Derrylin in the same county at 27.8C.

However, the national water supplier does not plan on introducing a hosepipe ban and said the ‘situation’ is being monitored closely.

A spokesperson for NI Water told the Belfast Telegraph: “The amount of water in our impounding reservoirs is kept under continuous review and we are content with our current level of storage.

"However, it is imperative that customers continue to use water wisely, especially given the forecast for the next number of days.

“At this point in time, NI Water is not introducing a hosepipe ban. The demand for water has been increasing steadily over the past number of days and we expect it to continue to increase over the weekend in line with the high temperatures.

"The situation is however being closely monitored and if storage reduces significantly or demand became excessive, NI Water would have to consider the possibility of putting in place measures in order to protect water supplies.”

While water levels here appear to be safe for the moment, millions in England are currently facing hosepipe bans from five of the water companies there, after a drought was declared across eight areas of the country on Friday.

A spokesperson for the UK forecaster explained that areas such as Tyrone and Fermanagh see more heat as they are further away from the coasts, which are always cooler due to sea air, and added that wind direction may also play a factor.

“There could be some local mountains nearby and they can shelter wind. Usually, it’s down to the positioning of where it is in the country and local factors can affect it too,” they said.

"There’s quit a long land track to the south [of Ireland] there as well, so the air can be heated that way as well.”

Weather in NI is predicted to change by Sunday, with a forecast of thunderstorms issued by the Met Office for all six counties.

"A few places seem likely to see heavy downpours and thunderstorms, which could bring up to around 50 mm of rain falling in 2-3 hours leading to some disruption,” the spokesperson continued.

"These may last through the night in places. Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards.”

An additional warning has also been issued to run until midnight on Monday.

"It won’t be as hot and could turn drier as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. It will turn wetter again going into Friday and perhaps hopefully will settle down again going into next weekend,” the Met Office concluded.

With many expected to flock to beaches, parks and other beauty spots across Northern Ireland during the next 48 hours, both the Mourne Mountain Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have called on people to take extra precautions.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster, Martin McMullan from the Mourne rescue organisation said the dangers of the scenic landscape “don’t change at this time of year”.

"If anything there are maybe higher risks with the heat. The other risk factors are still there,” he explained.

"You can still get lost, darkness still falls at the end of the day. All of those factors still need to be taken into consideration. Just think about the added temperature.

"If you get too warm, how are you going to cool down? Heat exhaustion can very very quickly lead to heat stroke and heat stroke has the potential to be fatal.”

Meanwhile, NIFRS area commander Mark Smith said the elevated risk of wildfires means people should avoid barbecues and campfires and take extra care when outside.

"We don’t want to stop people enjoying the good weather, we would ask people to do everything very safely,” he said.

"All fires are because of human interaction, and we would ask people to be careful. We don’t need our firefighters all over mountainsides putting out fires, we need them in our towns ready to respond to road traffic collisions and housefires.”