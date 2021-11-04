NI Water unveils its plans for a greener energy future

NI Water has outlined how it can “decarbonise” our energy system by 2050, including plans to transform 3,000 sites into industrial-sized batteries to feed power into the network.

The proposal was unveiled as part of its Power of Water report, which outlined how we could become net zero.

NI Water is the biggest user of electricity here and the second biggest landowner.

Coinciding with the Cop26 event in Glasgow, the company unveiled its plans to delegates and guests at the Waterfront Hall yesterday.

Speakers including Sir Tim Smit from the Eden Project, who warned attendees that we need to act now to address the “greatest global challenge of our generation”.

Practical proposals on how NI Water could contribute to a wider decarbonisation agenda include moving electricity more off-peak, investing in batteries to store energy, and using its reservoirs as a potential source of hydro power.

The utilities company said it believes it could act as a catalyst in helping to “end our dependence on fossil fuels to fill the gap when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun shining”.

And it wants to find a use for some of the surplus electricity produced at non-peak times, providing a “greater incentive for private investment in wind farms”.

It also wishes to produce an affordable supply of green hydrogen that could help heavy goods vehicles “transition from diesel to non-polluting fuel”.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said we can all see the “stark reminders that the climate crisis is threatening our environment and our way of life”.

She told delegates: “Just this year we saw record high temperatures and prolonged dry spells that resulted in corresponding pressure on our water system.

“The message is clear: just as security of our water cannot be taken for granted, neither can our planet.

“We need to act together and we need to act now to address the greatest global challenge of our generation.”

NI Water chairman Dr Len O’Hagan said people recognise the “urgent need” for action to tackle the climate emergency.

“The question is, as Greta Thunberg has eloquently put it, can we turn ‘blah, blah, blah’ into real action?

“Can we summon the collective will and action to do what is necessary to turn ‘what might a net zero NI might look like?’ into “what will a net zero NI look like on, or before, 2050?

“And that really is the underlying question behind the Power of Water report and the purpose of our event.”

The company’s chief executive Sara Venning insisted it was crucial for it to contribute to help combat the global environmental crisis.

“Climate change is already affecting all of us, creating pressures our utilities historically weren’t designed to cope with, as the combination of the volatile weather and soaring energy prices this summer and autumn have clearly illustrated,” Ms Venning said.

“Addressing the effects of climate change, therefore, is not a discretionary activity for NI Water.

“It is business critical if we are to continue to be able to supply people in Northern Ireland with good quality water services at a cost they, and the taxpayer, can afford.

“However, change will only happen if we all work together.

“The Power of Water report is a prompt, but it is only a prompt.

“What happens next is what really matters. Let the conversation lead to tangible action.”

Meanwhile, in a first for the UK, the company has just completed a pilot electrolyser project based in its treatment works at Kinnegar near Belfast.

The results show the potential to produce both green hydrogen, which could be used to power buses and other heavy transport, and oxygen, which could increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment plants.