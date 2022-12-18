NI Water urges ‘check property now’ as demand shows burst pipes throughout system

NI Water has issued an urgent call to business owners and landlords to check properties immediately for burst pipes.

The company has said it is clear from the increase in demand for water in its network that there are bursts throughout the system.

“We urgently ask the public to check their empty properties for burst pipes.

"In particular, we are appealing to landlords to check student housing and other rental properties that are currently empty,” an NI Water spokesperson said.

“Large businesses and factories closed for the weekend are also asked to return to their property and thoroughly check inside and outside for leaks.

“The damage that can be done from a leaking pipe can cost thousands and can take months to repair, so please, take action now to protect your property and the water network.”

The spokesperson added: “It is our priority to ensure customers do not experience an interruption to their water supply.

"We are doing this by repairing bursts on our own network and tankering water to locations under strain.

"Our teams will continue to work 24/7 until the situation stabilises and returns to normal.

“Vacant properties and properties found with running water may be turned off in an emergency to prevent damage or waste.

"Beware of running taps during cold weather – please turn flowing taps off as they may also become frozen.

“If you spot a burst pipe while you are out and about, whether it’s a trickle of water or a gushing pipe, please let us know.”

Alerting NI Water to this may help the company get to it faster and therefore cause less disruption to customers.

You can do this by visiting Report A Leak Or Burst Pipe on the Northern Ireland Water website, or using the webchat service, or on Facebook and Twitter @niwnews.

NI Water also has a dedicated Leakline number, 0800 028 2011, open 24 hours a day, every day. Calls are free of charge.

"We would like to thank customers for their support during these extreme weather conditions,” the company said.