NI Water working to restore supply after several areas across Northern Ireland left with no water

Have you been impacted? Contact: newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Water supply issues are currently impacting a number of properties across Northern Ireland on Friday.

NI Water said there are on-going issues in towns across Co Antrim, Co Down, Co Londonderry and Co Tyrone.

The utility company said properties in these areas may experience low pressure when using taps or indeed a complete loss of water supply.

Read more Armagh hotter than Spain as NI’s record temperature broken for third time in a week

In Antrim, which has been impacted by the supply issues, one local resident said a supermarket in the area has also completely sold out of large bottles of drinking water.

According to Northern Ireland Water’s status checker, it could be around 9pm until services begin to be restored to parts of Antrim, with 1pm for some areas of Co Down and 3pm for Co Tyrone.

On social media, the company said their teams are working hard to restore supply as quickly as possible.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, an NI Water spokesperson said the issues in Antrim were caused as a result of a burst watermain.

"NI Water is completing an emergency repair to a burst watermain in Antrim which has resulted in a temporary loss of water supply and intermittent supply to properties in Antrim and surrounding areas,” they said.

"This burst is being exacerbated by the high demand we are currently experiencing and we are appealing to customers to please only use the water they need.”

The issues on Friday come amid a week of record-breaking temperatures across Northern Ireland and a warning that people should cut down water usage due to extreme demand on the system.

On Wednesday, NI Water warned a hosepipe ban is possible if water usage is not reduced immediately, with demand is continuing to outstrip supply.

Areas most at risk are those serviced by the Castor Bay water system, which feeds into Banbridge, Newry, Dungannon and also parts of Newcastle and Kilkeel.

The company said many reservoirs in the area are beginning to dry up and an old road at Spelga Dam dating back to the 1800s, which was previously exposed during a heatwave in 2018, has appeared once again due to the low water levels.

NI Water revealed that the storage of water at Silent Valley and Ben Crom reservoirs is currently sitting at 64% and Spelga Dam and Fofanny Dam is at 70%.

Des Nevin from NI Water added: “We would like to thank those members of the public who have cut back on their demand. Unfortunately, this isn’t a widespread behaviour and province wide demand has remained unsustainably high. Please act now to save water.

“We understand that the public are struggling in the current heatwave and this is making people turn on their sprinklers and fill pools to stay cool however, are asking customers to roll up their hoses and disconnect them for the next few days.

“A hose uses more water in one hour than the average family uses in a whole day and filling a 12ft swimming pool uses the same amount of water 500 people use for daily handwashing.

“It is our last resort to introduce a hosepipe ban but ultimately, that choice lays in the hands of our customers, if everyone simply uses the water they actually need, there will be plenty for everyone."

The areas affected on Friday:

Antrim, Randalstown, Ballyclare, Templepatrick, Toome, Toomebridge, Ballymena, Connor, Kells - BT39, BT41, BT42.

Aughnacloy, Ballygawley, Caledon, Carnteel, Dungannon - BT60, BT68, BT69, BT70.

Ballygowan, Ballynahinch, Crossgar, Lisburn, Saintfield - BT23, BT24, BT27, BT30.

Artigarvan, Ballymagorry, Dunnamanagh, Strabane, Bready, Donemana, Londonderry, New Buildings - BT47, BT82.

Have you been affected? Contact: newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk