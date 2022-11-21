NI weather: Almost a quarter of monthly average rainfall occurs in less than 12 hours as more wet weather forecast

Almost a quarter of the average monthly rainfall for November has fallen in less than half a day in parts of Northern Ireland.

At least 30.4mm was recorded in the city of Armagh by 3pm on Monday afternoon, just nine hours after heavy downpours began.

In Glenanne, 28.4mm of rain had fallen at the same time with a yellow weather warning remaining in force until just before midnight.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkhill described it as “a substantial amount” and warned more is on the way.

“We could come close to 40-50mm in less than a single day – it’s still not out of the question,” he explained.

"Heavy rain is not unusual at this time of the year, but the NI average for November is 122mm.

"That means around a quarter of a month’s worth of rain has occurred in less than half a day, because the warning only came into force at 6am.”

The meteorologist said the current band of rain will give way to clear skies on Tuesday.

“There will still be a few showers around but it will be quite sunny in the afternoon, so lots of autumnal sunshine," Mr Burkill said.

"But Wednesday will see the return of showers with another band of rain moving through on Thursday when we could see another 20-30mm fall.

"And then Friday will be quite dry.”

Shoppers in Belfast city centre contend with high winds and rain. Pic: Stephen Hamilton

The weather expert warned further wet weather is expected on Saturday with an increased risk of flooding due to the significant amount of water which will have already fallen.

"The build up of rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday is just going to add to any problems,” Mr Burkill said.

“Northern Ireland has not had a bad start to the month compared to the rest of the UK which has had above average rainfall.

“NI is about average at the minute but the next few days means it could end the month being wetter than usual."

When it comes to temperatures, the region is about 2C above average.

The mercury could drop close to zero on Tuesday night in some areas including Katesbridge which recorded the coldest night of the autumn so far on Friday night into Saturday morning when the temperature plummeted to -4.2C.

"I don’t expect it to be that cold in the immediate future and in fact daytime temperatures look set to move back into double figures towards the end of the week,” Mr Burkill said.

"We could see 12C again in places.”

A weather warning for heavy rain which is likely to cause flooding and travel disruption remains in place until 11.59pm on Monday.

It was moved into the medium impact column due to a slight increase in rainfall totals and continuing uncertainty over exact locations which may be affected.