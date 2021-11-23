NI weather: Extreme winds and potential snow for weekend

The Met Office has urged the public to brace as November takes a turn and temperatures drop.

A spokesman said “things will turn colder and then more unsettled through the week” in Northern Ireland, with yellow weather warnings issued for Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures have already noticeably dropped in NI so far this week, and are anticipated to drop to a minimum of 1°C during the nights, while throughout the day it is likely the maximum temperature reached will be 9°C.

However, meteorologist for the UK’s national weather service, Tom Morgan added that “the biggest hazard will be from strong winds later this week, particularly on the north coasts of Co Antrim and Co Londonderry”.

Severe gales in these areas are expected to reach speeds of 70-80mph, so local residents are being encouraged to stay tuned to the forecast and look out for localised power outages or the odd tree cutting off roads.

Yellow weather warnings are put in place to warn people to be aware of potential extreme weather that might worsen depending on location, and the Met Office is advising these people to take preventative action.

Mr Morgan also forecast snow later across NI over the weekend, but “nothing particularly unusual for late November”.

Snow is most likely to hit high points such as the Sperrins and Mourne mountains, with maybe 2-5cm lying on the ground at lower levels.

Expected weather conditions in a status yellow alert do not pose an immediate risk to the general population, but the Met Office suggested there may be some possible delays to public transport services, and a slight chance of road closures, power cuts, and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Next week is thought to be windier, with “longer periods of rain which could turn wintry, mainly over hills in the north” of the region.

“Overnight frost and patchy ice is also likely where skies are clear. As the period continues winds are generally from the north or northwest allowing unsettled and cold conditions to persist.”

Throughout winter, the Met Office has also predicted an increased chance of flooding and storm damage right across the UK, due to a range of “global drivers” including lower than average sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific.

The last major winter floods occurred in February 2020, when Storms Ciara and Dennis hit the UK almost simultaneously, causing damage to shop fronts and some bridge closures in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office predicted accurately a few months earlier in 2019 that the coming winter would be wetter than usual.