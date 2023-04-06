NI weather forecast: Met Office predicts ‘Good’ Friday but not so good Easter Monday

Northern Ireland is set for a dry Good Friday with temperatures of 12C (Photo: Pacemaker)

The Met Office has said Northern Ireland can expect a ‘good’ Friday, with warmer weather forecasted for the weekend, but has warned a ‘powerful jet stream’ is expected to bring windy weather to the UK by Monday.

The current forecast for Northern Ireland on Friday is a “dry day with prolonged sunshine tomorrow. Light winds at first becoming a moderate southeasterly. Maximum temperature 12 °C”.

Making its predictions as the UK heads in the Easter holidays, the weather organisation said: ”For many, Good Friday will be free of rain with spells of sunshine, especially in the west.

"However, eastern coastal stretches are likely to be cloudier, bringing some light rain or showers and perhaps some fog patches from the North Sea.

"It will be a chilly start to Good Friday with a frost in many western areas, although regions under sunnier skies will see temperatures rise as high as 16°C or 17°C during the day.”

For Saturday to Monday, the Met Office anticipates: "Dry but cloudy, with some sunny spells, over the weekend.

“Winds picking up Sunday with rain arriving from the west late afternoon, this clearing overnight. Sunshine and showers Monday.”

David Oliver, a Met Office Deputy Chief forecaster, said: “Similar conditions are likely for much of the UK on Easter Saturday, but during the second half of the Easter weekend the Atlantic will increasingly exert its influence.

“A frontal system is expected to move in from the west and displace the high pressure lying across the UK.

"This will spread rain across all areas during the latter part of Easter Sunday and through Easter Monday, although there is some uncertainty regarding its exact timing. Once the rain clears, blustery showers are likely to follow in its wake across many areas.”