NI weather forecast: New warning issued after Co Down village records NI's coldest night for two years

A severe frost in Katesbridge and the surrounding area in Co Down on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The village recorded the lowest temperature in Northern Ireland in almost two years with a temperature of -9 C. Picture by Peter Morrison

Northern Ireland is expected to face “freezing fog” effecting travel across the province with a yellow weather warning in place until 10am this morning.

The Met Office warning also included patchy ice, with the alert stretching across all six counties, although snow is still unlikely.

The freezing fog was expected to become more extensive overnight and produce significantly reduced visibility to 50-100 metres at times.

The public have been warned that delays to bus and train services are possible as well as delays or cancellations of flights.

The sub-zero temperatures are set to continue until Thursday.

However, the fog is expected to clear through this morning.

The fresh warning comes after Katesbridge in Co Down recorded the coldest night in Northern Ireland for almost two years with a temperature of -9C.

There was an impact on travel yesterday as several flights were cancelled at Belfast City Airport, including some to and from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London City and Birmingham.

One traveller heading back to Northern Ireland described “chaos” at Standstead Airport, with multiple flights cancelled across Europe including to Dublin and Belfast due to the weather.

The cancellations meant some stranded passengers having to sleep overnight in the airport while awaiting a rescheduled flight.

The BBC’s Ireland Correspondent Emma Vardy also took to social media to share her frustrations at getting back to Belfast: “Absolute scenes. Finally got to the gate for a very delayed flight back to Belfast, and it appears not enough seats on the plane...People in tears.”

Earlier, she told BBC’s Newscast she had “been stuck at Stansted for eight hours” and when she arrived on Monday morning “it was quite a chaotic scene.”

“Bodies all over the floor in departures, people asleep, family’s using bags as pillows, people propped up against walls. It seems lots of travellers got stranded when the airport had to close overnight because of the snow,” she added.

James Love was travelling back from Stanstead with a flight due to depart for Derry at 7.10pm on Sunday.

A delay created a “domino effect”, he said, and Mr Love remained at the airport overnight before catching a 6.40am train to Birmingham on Monday morning.

People were sleeping on the floor or wherever they could find a space to lie down, he said, but there was little in the way of seating.

Along with the person he is travelling with they have had to spend hundreds of pounds extra to get home.

At Dublin Airport passengers expressed frustration saying they had been waiting since 6.40am.

Ryanair posted that in terminal one of Dublin Airport “only 11 of 15 security lanes” were open at 5am, adding that it wasn’t enough lanes and was leading to long security queues.

A spokesperson for Stanstead airport said the runway was temporarily closed from approximately 8.20am to 3am for snow clearing overnight.

"Earlier in the day freezing fog affected departures with airlines needing to de-ice aircraft, slowing down the flow of departures.

"Across the day, 47 departures were cancelled, along with 59 arrivals, mostly at the end of the day. Up until 20.00 last night, we were actually taking in diverts due to land at other London airports,” a spokesperson explained.

“The airport is open and the runway fully operational but there will be knock on effects to flights as a result of yesterday’s impacts and flight cancellations – crew and aircraft will be out of position so may be not able to operate the planned schedule.

“It was the heaviest snowfall in a short period of time for 12 years, 9cm in around 3 hours, and continued into the early hours.