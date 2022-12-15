NI weather forecast: Snow report issued by Met Office ahead of weekend while yellow warning in place in NI

A yellow weather warning has been issued for some parts of Northern Ireland as the colder weather continues to grip most of the province.

The Met Office has said the warning applies to both County Antrim and County Londonderry with wintry showers expected which may lead to ice and slippery surfaces.

The warning is in place from 5pm until 10pm this evening (Thursday).

The weather group has said the cold showers will mean those in the two counties can expect “probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.”

They added the occasional wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces, as rain and sleet showers continue for a time yet, while temperatures drop away.

The fresh warning comes as Northern Ireland could experience the coldest night of the year so far on Thursday with freezing temperatures expected to rise into double digits on Sunday.

This weekend, a blanket snow is set to arrive across most of the UK, according to the met office, before a band of rain and milder air is due to bring an end to the cold snap.

However, it is unlikely to include Northern Ireland as the yellow warning for snow and ice this weekend covers only the majority of Scotland, Wales, the north of England and the Midlands from 3am to 9pm on Sunday.

Another warning for snow and ice will also cover most of the south of England from 3am until 11am on Sunday.

Forecasters say the UK will be swept by snow on Saturday night with the potential for up to 15cm in the north of Scotland.

But a band of rain followed by milder air will move in on Sunday, bringing an end to the current cold snap, which has gripped the country for the past week affecting traffic and travel.

Temperatures have plummeted to as low as –10C in Castlederg Co Tyrone and –9C in Katesbridge Co Down.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said it could be a similar picture on Thursday night, he explained: “We’re expecting another cold night tonight, potentially the coldest night of the year so far.

“But things start to change through the weekend, it is the same picture across the whole of the UK with low pressure to the south west driving up milder air across the whole of the UK, particularly through Sunday.

Read more Met Office issues another ice warning for Northern Ireland and confirms Co Tyrone town recorded coldest night of the year

“We could see some transitory snow on the leading age of the front moving through with rain behind that and as it moves through and pushes the cold air out of the way we’re looking at a much milder spell.”

Mr Claydon added: “By the time we get to the end of Sunday temperatures could be back up to the double digits – a notable change in conditions but it will be quite unsettled with some quite strong winds as well.

“It will go from quite below average temperatures to quite above average temperatures in one day.

“Those mild temperatures are expected to last into Monday and potentially Tuesday.

“There is some uncertainty about how long the milder temperatures will last as we go further into next week. It will probably return to average for the this time of year.”

A yellow warning for ice was in place up until 11am on Thursday morning though much of the country is still affected by freezing conditions.