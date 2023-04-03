NI weather forecast: Temperatures set to rise ahead of Easter weekend as parts of UK hit 20C

The Met Office is predicting a warmer Easter following a wet and cold start to the month.

Temperatures are expected to rise towards the weekend, with Northern Ireland expected to have a “dry and sunny” Good Friday.

While the forecast is less certain, “sunny spells are to become increasingly common” as we head into Easter Sunday and Monday.

“Winds are expected to be relatively light. By mid-April, there is a chance of a period of more unsettled conditions bringing spells of wetter and windier weather more widely” said the Met Office.

“Temperatures are likely to be near normal or slightly above, although these may drop quickly under any clear skies after dark, leaving scope for some overnight frosts.”

Belfast is set for a high of 12 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while remaining dry.

The warmer weather comes after Northern Ireland braced for a yellow weather warning for rain last weekend.

The Met Office said to expect some disruption from heavy rain on Friday evening in counties Antrim, Armagh, Londonderry and Tyrone.

There was also a warning some interruption to power supplies and other services was possible.

Elsewhere in the UK, temperatures are expected to hit at least 16C in western parts on Good Friday, with highs by Monday possibly reaching 20C.

However strong breezes are expected in some regions, with spots of rain in northern parts of England.

The Met Office said: "The latter part of the period looks likely to become more settled, albeit with some wetter interludes, these most likely in the south and west of the country.

"Stronger winds at times, but temperatures remaining close to average, feeling pleasant in any sunshine.

"There is potential for overnight frost where skies are clear in the north and east."