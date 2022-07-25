NI weather: Met Office forecasts mixed weather following chaotic week of heatwaves and flooding

General views of a wet Portrush last Tuesday, after last week's heat wave sent thousands flock to the seaside resort Photo by Stephen Hamilton

The weather is to be slightly unsettled in Northern Ireland this week according to the Met Office, who have predicted a mixture of occasional sunny spells and warm temperatures, but also a scattering of showers.

There will be strong, breezy winds across the north coast on Monday, and a few light showers are also possible in that area on Monday night.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 18°C, while the minimum temperature throughout the night will be around 8°C.

There will be plenty of dry and bright weather, alongside some sporadic drizzling, with more heavy rain from the west forecast for Friday.

The temperamental weather is a drastic change from last week’s heatwave, which the national weather forecaster has also dubbed “a national milestone in UK climate history”.

The UK marked its hottest day on record last Tuesday. A new record daily maximum temperature was provisionally reached, with 40.3°C recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, exceeding the previous record by 1.6°C.

The village of Derrylin in Co Fermanagh was confirmed as the hottest spot in Northern Ireland last Monday. It peaked at 31.1°C – only 0.2 degrees lower than the hottest-ever recorded temperature of 31.3°C in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, last July.

The Met Office added that the heat has been “historically significant”, stating that these four dates – 18 and 19 July 2022, 25 July 2019 and 10 August 2003 – are the only occasions when 38°C has been recorded in the UK in observations extending back to the mid-19th century.

"Looking ahead to early August, temperatures are likely to remain above average across southern areas of the UK, which at this time of the year can lead to warm and at times periods of hot or even very hot weather,” it added.

This week’s weather is however, expected to be less dramatic than the weekend’s scenes, which saw a yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued, alongside thunder and lightning, and numerous cases of homes flooding in the Derry and west Tyrone areas.

Remarkably, a third of the average total monthly rainfall for August even fell within one hour in parts of Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they received 106 emergency calls due to flooding within six hours on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Department for Infrastructure said that it responded to almost 300 calls to the flooding incident line and provided assistance to affected residents and businesses throughout the night. It is estimated over 8,000 sandbags were deployed.