NI weather: Multiple reports of flooding and cars stranded as Met Office yellow warning in place

Scroll down for live updates

There are multiple reports of flooding impacting roads right across Northern Ireland on Friday morning, with a number of reports of cars stuck in the water.

Trafficwatch NI has issued a number of updates about the situation as commuters wake up and begin to head off to work.

The PSNI has also urged people to take extra care.

"Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive with extra caution given this morning's wet road conditions,” a spokesperson said.

“Heavy overnight rain has resulted in surface water and flooding of roads in many areas.”

Reports of flooding are coming in from across Northern Ireland including parts of Belfast, Co Antrim and Co Down.

In Belfast, Trafficwatch NI said there is flooding on the Sydenham Bypass outer lane citybound from Tillysburn to the M3 Bridge.

Flooding is also reported at the Broadway roundabout from the Royal Victoria Hospital side, which is said to be passable with care.

In Newtownabbey, there are reports of flooding on the A2 Shore Road between Hazelbank roundabout and Station Road roundabout.

In Co Down, flooding is impacting the busy A2 Belfast Road citybound from Ballysallagh Road in Bangor through to Holywood, with five or six locations badly flooded according to reports.

The PSNI said the Ballysallagh Road off the Craigantlet Road outside Bangor is currently closed due to flooding.

The closure is in place from the A2 to the Crawfordsburn Road junction.

Meanwhile, a number of cars have also become struck as a result of the deluge, with reports of a car stuck in flood water on the Island Road in Ballycarry.

In Dundrum, some cars have also come off the road into a field.

On Thursday, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain and warned of the impact of potential localised flooding.

The warning, which remains in place until 10am, is set to impact all parts of the country.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain arriving later Thursday evening will become heavy at times overnight and into Friday morning, before clearing to the east. 15-25mm will fall quite widely with 30-40mm over some higher ground.

"Strong southerly winds will accompany the rain, especially around Irish Sea and North Channel coasts where gusts of 50-60mph are likely.”

Live traffic updates below: