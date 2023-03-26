NI weather: Temperatures could reach as low as -6

While Sunday has been bright with a few showers, rural areas in Northern Ireland could experience lows of -6° tonight.

A Met Office spokesperson said that despite increasing amounts of sunshine through the day, tonight could turn “frosty, with temperatures getting down to 1° or 2°. We could see temperatures down to -6° in rural areas.”

However, Monday will return some milder weather. Despite a frosty start to the morning, the spokesperson said it would be “a good day, with plenty of sunshine around.” In the afternoon, more clouds will develop. Temperatures will reach highs of 9°.

Going into the rest of the week, he said “things turn much more unsettled from Tuesday onwards.” There is likely to be wet and windy weather moving in from the southwest.

Heavy rain and strong winds are to be expected. On Thursday, the rain may turn to lighter showers. Temperatures will remain mild throughout, with highs of 14-15° degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.