NI weather warning: Drivers advised to look out for fallen trees amid high winds

Drivers are being warned to watch out for fallen trees as high winds continue to spread across Northern Ireland on Thursday night.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds, which is in place until 3am, while flood warnings were issued across some parts of Great Britain as heavy rain continues to fall, submerging roads and parks and putting homes at risk.

TrafficwatchNI is warning of a fallen tree blocking three lanes of traffic on McKinstry Road in Lisburn.

Motorists are advised to slow down and approach with caution.

Sinn Fein councillor Caoimhín McCann has also warned motorists of a fallen tree in the nearby Woodside Hill area.

He added that he would get the scene “cleared up ASAP”.

The national weather forecaster noted that winds would gradually ease into the early hours of Friday, and that scattered showers would continue through the morning but become increasingly isolated into the afternoon, and dry for a time before rain pushes in from the west by evening.