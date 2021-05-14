NI weather warning for thunderstorms

Northern Ireland is in for a poor spell of weather.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Northern Ireland.

The yellow alert comes into force from midday on Friday until 8pm and covers parts of Armagh, Fermanagh, Co Londonderry and Tyrone.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop across Northern Ireland on Friday afternoon. Hail, lightning and locally heavy rain are expected, with 10-15 mm of rain in a few places within 1-2 hours.

Forecasters warn of a “good chance” of travel disruption.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is likely,” the Met Office said.

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.”

For the weekend, the weather is expected to be poor.

On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, these may turn heavy in places by afternoon. More in the way of brightness developing towards evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Bright with scattered showers on Sunday and Monday. Cloudier on Tuesday with showers or perhaps longer spells of rain.