NI weather warning for wind as Met Office say disruption to travel ‘likely’

A yellow Met Office weather warning is in place for Monday morning, with strong winds set to batter Northern Ireland overnight leading to some travel disruption.

Forecasters said severe gales will hit coastal areas in parts of Co Antrim, Down and Londonderry from midnight until around 10am.

It means anyone attending any late night Halloween parties may need to bring their winter coats along.

The Met Office said the high winds may lead to some travel disruption, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport described as “likely”.

They said some bus and train services are likely to be affected while some journeys may take longer.

“Gales or severe gales are expected in many coastal areas during the early hours of Monday before easing later on Monday morning,” a meteorologist said.

“Winds will gust quite widely to between 50 and 60 mph along coasts, perhaps reaching 70 mph in the most exposed spots. Inland gusts are expected to be a little lower, peaking in the 40s or low 50s mph.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely, while some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

People are also warned to look out for damage to trees.

The rest of Monday brings showers or longer periods of occasionally heavy rain, although it is expected to turn drier through afternoon, leaving only scattered showers for the evening.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be around 11 C, but the strong winds are likely make this feel lower.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and bright, particularly in the south, with north to northwest winds largely restricting showers to coastal areas.

The rest of the week is expected to become more settled with drier conditions and some more chances of sunny spells.