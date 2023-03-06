NI weather warning issued for snow and ice as travel disruption expected

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice affecting all six counties in Northern Ireland.

It will come into force at 9pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

"Snow and hail showers will affect parts of Northern Ireland late Monday onwards into Tuesday,” the weather alert states.

“Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2cm could settle in some spots, most likely over higher ground and over northern parts of Northern Ireland.

"Additionally, icy stretches are expected on untreated surfaces.”

Travel disruption is expected as a result of snow showers and icy patches which will likely affect some roads and railways meaning journeys could take longer than usual.

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are also likely with untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths posing a particular risk.