NI weather warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for heavy rain and wind

The Met Office has issued two separate yellow weather warnings for wind and rain. It has warned the weather could lead to power cuts and travel delays.

The yellow warning from wind is to begin at 11am on Wednesday morning and ends at 8pm on the same evening. Winds could reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour along Northern coasts, with gales in other areas reaching up to 50 miles per hour.

The Met Office has said that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Some bus and train services are likely to be impacted, with journeys taking longer. It added that “some short term loss of power and other services is possible”.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray or large waves

North western winds will strengthen though late Wednesday morning into early afternoon and will gradually ease through Wednesday evening

Meanwhile, a warning for heavy rain will come into effect from 3pm on Tuesday afternoon and will end at midnight. The Met Office has said to expect travel delays, with spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make journey times longer. Buses and trains are also likely to be impacted.

All counties in Northern Ireland are to be affected by the warnings.