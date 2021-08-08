NI weather warning prompts call to avoid Co Fermanagh beauty spot, as Met Office predicts August heatwave

Camlake Canvas owner Michelle Duffy captures the effects of the heavy rain that has caused flooding in the border village of Garrison in Co Fermanagh as yellow weather warning for thunderstorms on Saturday after heavy rain brought some flooding on Friday. Image courtesy of Michelle Duffy/Camlake Canvas. Images posted on Camlake Canvas FB page (Sat 7 Aug 2021)

A yellow Met Office weather warning on Sunday has prompted a popular Co Fermanagh beauty spot to urge the public to stay away.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across Northern Ireland on Sunday, with the Met Office warning there could be some disruption to travel and localised flooding.

The country has already been battered by a spell of wet weather over the past few days, with flooding impacting homes and businesses across the province.

On Sunday morning, police in Co Fermanagh as well as the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, urged the public to avoid visiting the popular boardwalk trail that stretches across the scenic landscape.

“Just a reminder that given the forecasted weather conditions, we advise people not to visit the Cuilcagh Boardwalk,” they said.

The yellow warning in Northern Ireland is expected to be in place throughout most of Sunday, with forecasters warning travel is likely to be affected along with a risk of further flooding in some places.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Sunday is likely to see showery outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times.

“These become more persistent and widespread in the afternoon. Moderate westerly winds will be occasionally fresh around exposed coastal locations, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

“Outbreaks of rain will continue through the evening and overnight, but the winds will ease slightly.”

On Friday, Belfast was hit by some of the worst flooding in years, as several businesses in the city centre were forced to close their doors as the water surged.

Wet weekend: Marquis Street is engulfed. Credit: Peter Morrison

Dozens of homes in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast were also reported to have been affected by flooding on Friday.

Meanwhile in Fermanagh on Saturday, one business owner described the “morning from hell” as flooding hit part of the town of Garrison, affecting shops and homes in the area.

While there are still some heavy showers forecast on Monday, things look set to slowly improve across the week in Northern Ireland.

The new week will see just the odd sharp shower between drier spells. Temperatures look set to be up slightly on Monday, at around 19C.

Tuesday will be a cloudy but dry start, with a brief ridge of high pressure bringing slightly more settled conditions.

Meanwhile, in the long-term forecast, meteorologists have predicted the chance we could be heading for another heatwave towards the end of the month.

The Met Office’s Becky Mitchell told the PA news agency: "As we head towards the end of August, there's a likelihood we'll see a hotter spell of weather and drier more settled weather across the whole of the UK."

It might seem hard to believe, but the summer has actually been hotter and drier than average, Ms Mitchell said.

"It's not been wetter on average but we've seen a lot of reports on the news about the flooding. That's why it may feel like a bad summer, with not much warmth or sunshine," she said.

She added the cause of the torrential rain and thunderstorms is down to the fact that July was so hot.