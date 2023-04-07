NI weather: Wet and windy welcome awaits President Biden

Expecting to relax in some Easter sunshine? You could have already missed your best opportunity to do so.

Friday turned out to be ‘good’ in every sense, but along with Saturday, it is set to be the best day, weather-wise, of the Easter break.

While not exactly T-shirt weather, Easter Saturday will be pleasant. However, things are likely to take a turn for the worse before the end of the weekend.

But it could be a case of trying to dodge the showers on Easter Monday and Tuesday as more changeable weather arrives, while there could even be a risk of localised thunder, according to the Met Office.

That doesn’t bode well for the visit of US President Joe Biden, due to arrive in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. And anyone hoping to head into Belfast city centre to watch the president open the new Ulster University campus — expected to take place on Wednesday, before he heads to the Republic of Ireland — will need to bring an umbrella and hold on to it tightly.

“It’s likely he’s going to get wet,” said Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud of the weather forecast for next week, when many will be looking forward to a few days off work and schools continue their Easter break.

“Saturday is the day to head to the seaside. Temperatures will be in the mid-teens after a hazy start, but it should be rather nice by lunchtime.

“There’ll be a bit of a build-up of cloud in the afternoon, but nothing to worry about.”

Dan said Easter Sunday will start off reasonably, but there will soon be a noticeable drop in temperatures as the winds freshen from the west.

“Easter Sunday will see a change. As the day goes on there’ll be more showers about and the temperatures will be cooler, the wind getting stronger. It’ll still be OK if you manage to avoid the showers, but some of them could be locally heavy, if you’re unluckily caught.

“The west of Northern Ireland, coming in from Donegal, will see the rain first, but it will spread across the country during the afternoon.”

Easter Monday is always a traditional family day out, as seaside resorts open for the summer season. Thousands head to Portrush and Portstewart, while further-south towns, such as Bangor and Newcastle, always see an uplift in visitors. This Easter the weather might not be so kind.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on a low-pressure system forming out in the Atlantic,” said Dan. “The further we head into next week, the more likely we’ll be getting wet and windy conditions coming in across the country from off the west coast of Ireland. Summer’s not here yet.

“The best advice for anyone who does want to get out of the house and enjoy a day out and about around the country is to get out there today, possibly Sunday.”