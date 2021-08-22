NI woman amazed at valuation of paintings on Antiques Roadshow in Co Down

The lady who brought the paintings to the Antiques Roadshow. Credit: BBC.

A woman from Northern Ireland was stunned after learning two paintings in her home were worth a total of £30,000 to £40,000 on BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow.

Filmed at Strangford’s Castle Ward in Co Down, Sunday’s Antiques Roadshow saw plenty of people come forward hoping their antiques would prove to be a winner.

A woman was amazed after the show’s Rupert Mass said her two Helen Bradley paintings were worth more than £30,000.

Bradley was an English artist from Lancashire who painted mostly in oils - typically depicting life in Lancashire in the Edwardian era.

She passed away in 1979, aged 78.

Bradley’s oil painting on Antiques Roadshow depicted an Edwardian tea party, while the watercolour portrayed a number of people walking in a park.

The woman who brought the paintings to Castle Ward for valuation said she bought them around 45 years ago and believed she paid £4,500 for each one.

The Helen Bradley paintings worth £30,000 to £40,000. Credit: BBC

Rupert Mass estimated the oil painting was worth around £20,000 to £30,000 and the watercolour could fetch between £8,000 to £12,000, but admitted he thought he was being “modest”.

“Fair enough,” said the woman, who was visibly shocked when she was told the lower estimate. “Oh good oh.”

But it was the £20,000 to £30,000 that really surprised her.

“Don’t,” she told Rupert Mass. “Really? As I say we’ve had them on the wall all this time and we knew you were here and we thought let’s go, take those off the wall and bring them.

“Yep. Yep. Say that again!

“Thank you very much indeed. That’s super. I never would have thought that in a million years. Thank you very much.”