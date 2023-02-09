NI woman conned out of £80k as family discover scam after her death

Strangford MP Jim Shannon has called for the public to be hyper aware of scams after a woman was conned out of around £80,000 after Christmas.

As first reported by the Newtownards Chronicle, the DUP politician said: "She believed that she was paying into a saving scheme for her grandchildren through Amazon by ‘lodging’ money in at Asda.

“This had been going on for months and rather than saving that money for her grandchildren, she had been lifting her pension – going without herself – and paying a scammer.

“Her family found out only after her death when they went through her statements and saw the recurrent payments.”

Mr Shannon added: “They went to the PSNI and whilst it is clear that this was a scam, it was also near impossible to get this money back.

“And this has hurt the family more to know that their beloved mother was scammed out of her hard earned and hard saved money and this is a terrible lesson for us all to learn.

“However, we must learn from this terrible experience.

“What’s more, we have to have that conversation with our vulnerable elderly relatives ensuring that they know that if they want to use any saving scheme or fund for anyone it must be done through their own bank face-to-face with a bank official.

“This is why I have a real difficulty with the loss of local branches.

“It was very useful instead to go into a branch and trust your local bank workers with them knowing your spending and savings etc, and asking questions to be helpful to your.

“The faceless society we now live in enables scammers to prey on the vulnerable who don’t understand that buying Amazon cards is not a saving scheme.

“Please take the time to speak with your loved one(s) and ensure that the money that they have remains theirs or goes where they want it to go.”

People expecting £600 energy support scheme vouchers have also recently been urged by police to be vigilant for potential scams.

They said an email, text message or phone call about the £600 payment will be a scam.

If you’ve been targeted by a scammer and have lost money, call police on 101 to report it, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and report it to your bank immediately.

You can also make a report to Action Fraud online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Information and advice is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni