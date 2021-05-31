NI woman honoured 145 years after death in Hong Kong

A memorial has been erected in Hong Kong in honour of a Northern Ireland woman — 145 years after she was buried there in an unmarked grave.

It marks the grave of Ballycarry woman Elizabeth Jane McBride Bracken, who became the mother-in-law of the Philippines’ national hero Jose Rizal.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, Elizabeth was buried in the cemetery, formerly known as the Hong Kong Colonial Cemetery, on November 9, 1876. Her body remained there in an unmarked grave for 145 years until research by Enrique Rueda Sadiosa, China area regional commander of the Knights of Rizal, the sole order of knighthood in the Philippines, and Kildare-based Irish researcher Mick Bourke, revealed its location.

Elizabeth McBride married James Bracken, a foot soldier in Ireland’s 28th Regiment, in Belfast in 1868. The couple had five children: Charlie (1869), Nelly (1871), Agnes (1873), Francis (1875), and Josephine (1876). Elizabeth died in Hong Kong in 1876, during her husband’s posting there, a month after giving birth to Josephine, who was later to become the wife of nationalist hero Dr Rizal.

It’s believed Josephine Bracken, Elizabeth’s daughter, who died aged 25, was buried in the same unmarked grave as her mother.

Young nationalist Dr Rizal founded La Liga Filipina (The Philippine League), a political movement calling for peaceful reform during Spanish colonial rule. Rizal was executed by the Spanish at the age of 35 when he was on his way to Cuba, an act which sparked the revolution that, 18 months later in 1898, freed the Philippines from 300 years of Spanish rule.

He is revered as one of the founding fathers of the Pacific nation.

The memorial to Elizabeth Jane McBride Bracken was constructed with the help of the members of the Knights of Rizal China Regional Area and several volunteers. All the building building materials — cement, gravel, sand, water — were brought up slowly by hand to the hilly part of the Hong Kong cemetery where Elizabeth is buried.

“Perhaps the restoration of Elizabeth’s tomb is one way for Filipinos to give appreciation to the Bracken family for their support to national hero Dr Rizal during his time fighting for reforms and freedom for the country against Spain,” Snr Sadiosa told the newspaper.