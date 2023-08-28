NI woman misses check-up following heart transplant amid UK-wide air traffic control failure

One flight from NI has been delayed by almost 11 hours as the situation is dealt with

People wait near the EasyJet check-in desks at Gatwick Airport on August 28, 2023 in Crawley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

A Cookstown woman has missed a check-up following a heart transplant after her flight was cancelled amid a UK-wide traffic control failure.

Long delays and flight cancellations have been reported at Northern Ireland’s airports after National Air Traffic Control (NATC) reported a “technical issue” on Monday afternoon.

Serena Hamilton was due to fly to Newcastle for a hospital appointment.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, she said: “It’s just terrible. It’s happening to everybody but for somebody like me that’s had a heart transplant, I can’t get anywhere because of this whole disruption.”

She added that she had phoned Easyjet to confirm that she should travel to the airport amid the traffic control issue. When she arrived at the airport, she found her flight had been cancelled.

“So that’s me, I have to go back home again,” she added,

“I’m meant to be attending Newcastle Freeman Hospital tomorrow morning at 7.30am for a CT angiogram and I’m not getting now. I have to inform the hospital.”

Delays of almost 11 hours have been reported on some flights leaving Belfast International Airport, with the 2.35pm departure for Paris delayed by 10 hours and 57 minutes.

The airport said the delays were due to a “UK-wide” issue.

"National Air Traffic Control (NATS) are experiencing a technical issue across UK airspace,” said a spokesperson.

"As a result traffic flow restrictions have been implemented resulting in flight delays UK wide. If you are due to travel today please check with your airline for latest information on your flight status.”

Meanwhile, patience is “wearing out” among airline passengers left stranded on runways while waiting for the all-clear to enter UK airspace, a Belfast man caught up in the UK-wide air traffic control chaos has said.

Belfast man John McVicar’s Jet2 flight was due to leave Alicante for Belfast at 12.10pm local time, but has now been delayed until at least 6.30pm.

"We’d the flight boarded and everything else and were settled down,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The captain came on and said there was an issue with air traffic control in London and he came back about 10 minutes later and said they had a technical issue.

"He came back on again and said he’d been given a slot of 10.30pm but that was then moved back to 6.30pm. From what I can gather, it’s chaos.”

Airlines warn of delays as UK air traffic control hit by technical fault

Mr McVicar praised the response of the airline’s cabin crew, but said patience among the passengers was “beginning to wear out”.

"We’ve been physically on the plane for over three hours. We’re just sitting here,” he said.

"One person has already walked off and there were another few people looking to try and catch another flight, but it was explained to them that they couldn’t because it’s affecting every airline.

"The cabin crew have been great, they’ve been around with water and snacks but eventually their time is going to run out and that will be the next obstacle.

"The pilot had said they were in touch with the company to put additional fuel on board in the event that they were going to avoid London air space."

The NATS has confirmed it is experiencing a “technical issue” but stressed UK airspace has not been closed. In an update posted to its website at 2.20pm, NATS said flight plans were having to be “input manually”.

"This morning’s technical issue is affecting our ability to automatically process flight plans,” said a spokesperson.

"Until our engineers have resolved this, flight plans are being input manually which means we cannot process them at the same volume, hence we have applied traffic flow restrictions. Our technical experts are looking at all possible solutions to rectify this as quickly as possible.

“Our priority is ensuring every flight in the UK remains safe and doing everything we can to minimise the impact. Please contact your airline for information on how this may affect your flight. We are sincerely sorry for the disruption this is causing.”

No information about the cause of the fault or the timeframe for fixing it has yet been announced.

Belfast City Airport said a “planning system technical issue” was behind the disruption.

"Due to an ongoing UK-wide flight planning system technical issue, disruption to flights is highly likely,” said a spokesperson.

“Whilst this issue is out of our control we are advising all passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

Dublin Airport has also advised passengers to check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling.

"Air Traffic Control issues in the UK today are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights into and out of Dublin Airport,” said a spokesperson.

"We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling.”

Meanwhile, Irish minister of state for transport Jack Chambers has warned of a "major" knock-on impact on flights to and from Ireland as a consequence of the UK air traffic control fault.

Speaking to RTE Radio One, Mr Chambers said: "There's traffic flow restrictions have been introduced to maintain safety in the sky and it will have significant impacts on passengers flying in and out of Dublin, and there are multiple slot restrictions.

"So, we'd encourage customers to contact their airline for an update but it will have a major impact on Irish travel because, obviously, the nature and the proximity to UK space.

"There will be an impact and delays of several hours for many passengers and we'd encourage them to contact their airlines."