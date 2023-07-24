NI woman’s terror after being trapped as wildfires tear through Rhodes

Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes

Ordeal: People sit inside a stadium following their evacuation during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece

A holidaymaker from Northern Ireland trapped in fire-ravaged Rhodes has described the mass evacuation of tourists as “bloody scary”.

But Bangor woman Bridget Davidson paid tribute to the Greek people who helped them and others cope with the situation.

Airline easyJet last night said it will operate repatriation flights to bring home British holidaymakers caught up in the chaos.

The firm announced it will operate two rescue flights today and a third on Tuesday.

Officials on the island, which sits southwest of Turkey in the Aegean Sea, launched Greece’s biggest-ever evacuation operation as wildfires tore through vast swathes of land, threatening resorts popular with holidaymakers.

Tourists were forced to shelter in schools, sports stadiums, airports and alternative hotels as firefighters desperately fought to contain the flames, which officials fear may worsen as wind speeds increase on the island.

It comes amid a prolonged heatwave across southern Europe, with temperatures in Greece expected to exceed 40C in the coming days.

Meanwhile a British Foreign Office spokesman confirmed a Rapid Deployment Team (RDT) had arrived on the Greek island to help with evacuations.

Officials estimate about 19,000 people have been taken by land and sea from the island as a six-day wildfire continues to rage.

The wildfires, which have burned for nearly a week, forced coastguard vessels and private boats to carry more than 3,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday. Around 16,000 people were evacuated by land, authorities said.

Jet2 Holidays cancelled all flights to the island until July 30 and said it would send empty planes to bring stranded Britons home, while Tui said it would cancel all flights and holidays until Tuesday. Ryanair said its flights to and from the island were unaffected by the fire.

Thomas Cook later announced it had cancelled all holidays to Kiotari and Lardos — the areas of the island most at risk — until July 31 and would be in touch with customers to arrange “swift refunds”.

It has also offered full refunds to customers due to depart for other parts of the island on Sunday and Monday who wish to cancel their trip.

British Airways said that, while it was still operating flights to the island, anyone due to fly there in the next week could postpone their trip free of charge, while those already there could fly back earlier.

The next flights from Rhodes due to land at Belfast International are expected tomorrow and Wednesday.

Ms Davidson had travelled to Kiotari in Rhodes with husband Robert for their first holiday since before the Covid pandemic.

She took to Facebook yesterday where she described the situation as “bloody scary” and said the couple had been on their feet since Saturday 1pm.

She added: “Just want to say the Greek people are absolutely amazing. Their kindness and generosity are second to none.

“The Greek people have done so much for us, sailed their boats through the night to get us to safety when I’m sure they would rather be home with their families. Thank you.”

Earlier, she told the BBC how hotel staff had given them wet towels as they fled to the beach, and they could feel the heat behind them.

“The smoke started to blow in our direction, burning our eyes and burning our throats,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tina Aitken is stuck in Pefkos with her two sons, Rhys and Jay, who are 15 and have learning difficulties, and her husband, Richard,

The Lisburn family were told to evacuate on Saturday at midnight due to the fires.

Last night, they were in a hotel in Pefkos, which is safe for them to stay in, but had had no communication from their package holiday provider.

He said she phoned an emergency line at 3am on Saturday to get through to somebody.

“I have two twin sons, Rhys and Jay, who have learning disabilities and are non-verbal. They are 15,” she said.

“People were coming and getting lifted by Tui and easyJet,” she said, but they didn’t know who would be lifting them, as they had gone through a third party provider.

“When they phoned me back, they didn’t have any answers either, they didn’t know what was going on in Rhodes. I was just told to follow the hotel’s instructions,” she said.

“Our flight with Tui isn’t back until Wednesday evening. I am hoping to be back by Wednesday evening.

“Whenever they evacuated us, they put us onto buses in the early hours of the morning. We went to a school. The locals, they couldn’t have done enough for you, they were giving out water and food.

“You were left on a floor with nothing. We were left in limbo with two disabled children.

“It was chaotic, people trying to get onto buses. The sky was red hot, it was scary.”

With no information from their holiday company, the family had little idea of what to do.

“We came back into Pefkos, we had to pay €10 each to get on a bus to get back to the hotel. When we got back to the hotel then the people had said that it was OK for us to stay in the hotel.

“You can still smell the smoke and ash is coming down.”

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We know the situation for many currently in Rhodes is very difficult so we are doing all we can to help customers and provide assistance.

“EasyJet will be operating two repatriation flights tomorrow from Rhodes to Gatwick using an A320 and an A321 aircraft totalling 421 additional seats.

“We will also operate a further repatriation flight on Tuesday and continue to keep under review if additional repatriation flights are needed.”

Jet2Travel said: “The situation in Rhodes continues to evolve quickly and our absolute priority is the health, safety and well-being of customers and colleagues.

“Due to these extraordinary circumstances, we have cancelled all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes up to and including Sunday, July 30.”

Tui said: “TUI has decided to cancel all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for departures up to and including July 25.”