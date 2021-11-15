NI wrestlers are set to get to grips with best in the world

Five athletes from here will head to Helsinki this month to compete in championships

Talent: Assisting Helsinki squad coach Bruce Irwin (far left) and national team coach Stuart Baker (far right) with the squad

Five wrestlers from Northern Ireland will be competing against the world’s best at the 15th Helsinki International Championships later this month.

Far from one of the country’s biggest sports, the Northern Ireland wrestling squad competed at the Helsinki Open in 2019 and finished in a hugely impressive 12th position against over 60 other teams.

This year’s tournament takes place on Saturday, November 27, and the squad will travel to Finland next week.

Carrickfergus’ Barbarians Wrestling Club’s TJ Baker (19) will fight in the 53kg category and Zoe Hart (21) will take part in the 57kg class.

Enniskillen’s Erne Wresting Club has three members travelling with the Northern Ireland squad — Charlotte McGuigan (17) 49kg, Darragh Love (17) 70kg and Matthew Crosier (17) 80kg.

The annually arranged Helsinki Open is a leading Nordic freestyle wrestling tournament with categories ranging from children to seniors.

Over 400 wrestlers took part in the 2019 tournament and this year it is expected to see a record number of participating countries, teams and wrestlers.

Barbarians Wrestling Club’s and Wrestling Northern Ireland’s national coach Stuart Baker, said preparations have been going well with Zoe winning the silver medal at last month’s UK Championships, and his daughter TJ achieving gold.

Barbarians’ Matthew Elliot also took part in October’s championships and is ranked fifth in the UK but will miss out on Helsinki as he is training for an MMA bout in December.

“There’ll be wrestlers from Spain, England and America — they’re from all over,” explained Stuart.

“Wrestling really isn't a big sport, although it’s one of the oldest sports in the world. It’s not really that big, especially for females.

“We’ve got the most successful female wrestlers in the country.

“As far as how it’s going to go, we’ve got as good a chance as any who will be there.

“The guys that are going are 100% with their training and they never miss, and we’ve been proven in the past.

“We went to Helsinki before lockdown, it was about two years ago, and Northern Ireland came 12th out of 60-odd teams.

“They look out for us and they know we’re coming.”

Stuart, who has been wrestling since he was six years old at Barbarians, has been running the Carrickfergus club with his two brothers William and Mark, and friend Jim Finn for the last eight years.

During that time, the number of young people joining the club has grown and Stuart said the sport provides a great opportunity for them to learn discipline as well as keeping fit.

“We reach out to the communities and we try to get everybody involved no matter who they are or what they are,” he said.

“Everybody is welcome and if they don’t want to compete, they don’t have to.

“It’s like a family. You come down and you train. For some of the kids it’s just getting down, getting out of the house and getting out of the estates.

“It gets them off the streets and they're learning as well. They're learning discipline, they're keeping fit and they're enjoying it.”

Wrestling Northern Ireland is the new governing body for Olympic styles of wrestling in the country and replaced the old Northern Ireland Wrestling Association. Praising the new body, Stuart said young people are being given plenty of chances and the future looks bright for wrestling in Northern Ireland.

