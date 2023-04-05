NI youth organisations given further two months of funding

Voluntary youth organisations in Northern Ireland are to receive a further two months of funding - but still face a cliff edge at the end of June.

It emerged last week that these groups were to receive just one twelfth of their anticipated funding for the financial year ahead.

Now, however, they are to be allocated further money to enable them to deliver services and pay staff until the end of June.

Scores of youth groups across Northern Ireland rely on money from the Education Authority (EA) to carry out their work, however due to severe financial pressures many face an uncertain future.

Last week a letter was sent to all voluntary youth groups warning them that the EA could only give them money to cover the month of April. In a further letter sent this week, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, a senior EA official said money to cover a further two months would be provided, following a meeting by the EA board.

"The Education Authority (EA) board met on Thursday 30 March 2023 and, further to our offer of an allocation of one twelfth of your anticipated annual funding, the board members approved an increase to this offer to include a further cash allocation equivalent to two twelfths of your anticipated annual funding to cover the months of May and June 2023," the letter reads.

"Given the constrained financial environment, the EA has not yet determined how youth services will be delivered across the entire service for 2023/24. Therefore, this cash allocation should not be taken to be indicative of your final offer of funding for the 2023/24 year.

"This cash offer is provided to your organisation on an ‘at risk’ basis. We would emphasise again that we are not in a position to confirm that EA funding for your organisation will continue from July 2023 onwards.

"In these circumstances, we would strongly advise that your organisation should not make any expenditure commitments beyond 30 June 2023."

Ulster Unionist communities spokesperson Andy Allen said that, while he appreciates the "extremely difficult" position the EA is in, it is "lamentable" youth organisations have been put in such a "precarious" spot.

"The additional two months of funding, whilst welcome, will not provide the much-needed certainty they need and were promised to deliver vital youth services," he said.

"Yet again, essential front-line services are being pushed to the cliff edge.

"Given the continued absence of a functioning Executive, the Secretary of State needs to proactively move to provide a budget, thereafter, the EA need to provide the budget certainty the youth service providers need and deserve.

"Ultimately, I remain of the view that this matter, like so many others, should never have arisen. A functioning Executive could have agreed budgets months ago.

"This unacceptable situation is placing significant undue pressure on every department, the Education Authority, youth service providers, their staff and our young people."

All Stormont departments are facing severe financial pressures due to the lack of an agreed Executive budget, with senior civil servants having to choose which services to cut.