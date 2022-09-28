Niall McDonald: Mum of Tyrone crash victim says she will love and miss her ‘beautiful boy’

The mother of a Co Tyrone man killed in a crash has said she will “love and miss” her son.

Niall McDonald (44) died after he was struck by a car on the Tullyvar Road while out walking near Aughnacloy on Monday night.

Tributes have been paid to the popular man across social media.

A funeral notice also confirmed he was the “cherished daddy” of Kate.

In a post online, mum Noelle McDonald wrote: “My beautiful boy, I will love and miss you forever.”

Mr McDonald was from the Dungannon area but it is understood he had spent a number of years living in the United States of America.

Posting their tribute to the man, the White City Dungannon page on Facebook wrote: “Very sad to learn that Niall McDonald died suddenly. Niall lived on Drumcoo Green.

"Niall had lived for many years in Philadelphia and had returned to Dungannon. Niall was a very popular lad and highly respected in the Dungannon area.

“Deepest sympathy to Niall’s family - his father Sean RIP, mother Noelle, his brothers Sean, Damien, Fergal and Ryan, his sisters Sinead and Naomi.

“Rest in Peace Niall.”

Meanwhile, Gaelic Football Club Dungannon Thomas Clarke wrote: “The officers, committee, players and members of Dungannon Thomas Clarke G.F.C. deeply regret the death of Niall McDonald, son of Noelle and the late Sean (R.I.P.) and brother of Sean, Damien, Fergal, Ryan, Sinead and Naomi and wish to offer to them and the entire family circle our deepest sympathy.”

In a funeral notice issued, Mr McDonald was described as a “beloved” son and “much loved” brother.

It added: “Deeply loved and sorely missed by his sorrowing daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.”

There are yet to be any funeral details released by the family.