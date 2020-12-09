Nicole Kidman's focus: Hollywood star shows off Belfast photos

Snap happy: Nicole Kidman captured some atmospheric images of Northern Ireland while filming here

Actress Nicole Kidman showed she is talented behind a camera as well as in front of it after taking these photographs during her stint filming here.

The Hollywood superstar has just wrapped shooting blockbuster Viking revenge film The Northman in Northern Ireland, alongside Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke.

Yesterday evening she marked the end of her stay by posting up on her Instagram a range of snaps, including a festive Belfast City Hall, a startled ram in the countryside and a panoramic video taken from a mountain top.

Snap happy: Nicole Kidman captured some atmospheric images of Northern Ireland while filming here

She also declared that she wants to return after enjoying such a warm visit making the production either side of lockdown. Nicole (53), who plays Queen Gudrun, said: "A few of my favourite photos from my time filming The Northman in Belfast. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly into your beautiful city. I'm coming back!"

Last month she said the film, which also stars singer Bjork, Alexander Skarsgård and The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy, had her feeling "pretty terrified".

The Northman is the latest movie by Robert Eggers, whose previous work includes critically acclaimed horrors The Lighthouse and The Witch.

She told the Collider entertainment website: "I'm pretty terrified right now. I sound calm but you shouldn't see what's going on inside."