NIE condemns social media video of pro-IRA chanting in front of bonfire

The video has been circulated on social media

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks has condemned a social media video of pro-IRA chanting in front of a bonfire.

The video in question shows a man wearing a hard hat with the NIE logo videoing himself and saying ‘up the RA, shhh, up the RA’ while laughing.

Another person walks into shot as he is taking the video.

Addressing the video, NIE posted on social media: “The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation.

“A full investigation into this matter is underway.”

The video has appeared as the Twelfth was celebrated in 18 locations across Northern Ireland.