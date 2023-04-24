NIE Networks to invest £3bn in Northern Ireland electricity network

Managing director of NIE Networks Derek Hynes announced plans to invest more than £3bn in Northern Ireland’s electricity network (NIE Networks/PA)

NIE Networks has announced plans to invest more than £3bn in Northern Ireland’s electricity network, to help meet climate change commitments.

The company, which operates the electricity transmission and distribution network in the region, said the investment would create more than 1,000 jobs over the next decade.

Stakeholders have been told that this is the minimum level of investment required in the electricity network to facilitate a net zero carbon future.

Managing director Derek Hynes said: “A significant step change is needed in the level of investment required during the next 10 years and beyond to facilitate the scale of decarbonisation mandated in the Northern Ireland climate change legislation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“These are investments that will provide increased network capacity to enable our customers to connect to low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and heat pumps.

“We will also need to invest to provide the network capacity needed to meet government targets for a greater proportion of electricity to consistently and reliably come from renewable sources.”

The company said it will provide training and long-term careers through apprenticeship opportunities, as well as encouraging talent that has moved away to return to Northern Ireland through recruitment.

Mr Hynes continued: “We believe that we will need to create 1,000 new jobs, including 400 apprenticeships in NIE Networks and up to 500 new jobs in our contractors and support partners, between now and 2030.

“This level of investment will also attract additional inward investment into Northern Ireland, alongside encouraging new businesses to come here and existing businesses to grow.”

Derek Hynes said the investment would create more than 1,000 new jobs (NIE Networks/PA)

The decarbonisation goals were set out in the Department for the Economy’s Energy Strategy.

Martin Doherty, from the Centre for Advanced Sustainable Energy, said: “Northern Ireland has set ambitious targets to combat climate change, and these simply cannot be met without a major investment in our energy infrastructure.

“This news of NIE Networks’ intended investment in the electricity network is therefore welcome and timely news for Northern Ireland, helping to create the capacity and reliability required to meet significantly increased demand for renewable electricity in the coming decades.

“In the long term, we would see many benefits being realised through this investment.

“Alongside the positive economic impact on the supply chain and wider industry, this will go a long way to enabling Northern Ireland to meet the target of 80% of electricity coming from renewable sources by 2030 which, in turn, could ease the pressure on energy bills.”