Nigel Dodds given title of Lord Dodds of Duncairn

Nigel Dodds is to have the title of Lord Dodds of Duncairn it has been announced.

Lord Dodds was awarded a life peerage in the Dissolution Honours List. Friday marked the official conferment of his title and he will take up his seat in the House of Lords in mid-October.

“The Duncairn ward is where I started out on my career as an elected representative," Lord Dodds said following the announcement.

"It is at the heart of the Castle district electoral area of north Belfast where I was first elected as a councillor on Belfast City Council in 1985.

"My first door to door canvass was in this part of the Shore Road and North Queen Street and it has been my honour and privilege to serve the people of this area and wider north Belfast for over 34 years."

Lord Dodds said that he now "looks forward to the next stage of public life where I intend to continue to be a positive voice for Northern Ireland at Westminster and at home".

Lord Dodds served on the council for almost 25 years.

During that time he served as Lord Mayor of Belfast on two occasions, 1988-89 and 1991-92, being the youngest person at that time ever elected to hold the office of first citizen of Belfast.

During his 12 years as an MLA Lord Dodds served in the first Northern Ireland Executive as Minister for Social Development in 1999-2000 and again from 2001-2002.

Upon the return of devolved Government to Northern Ireland in 2007, following the political agreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein, he served as Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Investment between May 2007 to June 2008 and as Northern Ireland’s Minister of Finance from June 2008 to July 2009.

He was elected as Member of Parliament for North Belfast on in 2001 and served for 18 years until 2019. He was leader of the DUP's parliamentary party for nine years from 2010 and has served as party deputy leader since 2008.

Lord Dodds was awarded the OBE in 1997 and was appointed to the Privy Council in 2010.