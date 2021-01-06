Nigel Dodds' mother Doreen passes away at Enniskillen nursing home

Doreen Elizabeth Dodds died peacefully at Graan Abbey Nursing Home in Enniskillen on Tuesday January 5.

The mother of DUP peer Nigel Dodds has passed away.

A death notice states that Doreen Elizabeth Dodds died on Tuesday January 5 at Graan Abbey Nursing Home in Enniskillen.

The notice adds that Mrs Dodds was the beloved wife of the late Joe Dodds, dearly loved mother of Nigel and Gloria, dear grandmother of Mark, Robyn, Catherine and Christopher and a much loved great grandmother and sister.

Due to the pandemic and government advice regarding Covid-19 the family home, funeral service and burial will be private.

Mrs Dodds' family have asked for no flower and donations in lieu to be given to Cancer Research.

The notice ends:" Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord, is the death of his saints.”

Nigel Dodds was called to the House of Lords last year and now has the title of Baron Dodds of Duncairn.

He became a peer after losing his North Belfast seat to Sinn Fein's John Finucane in 2019.