Nigel Dodds not seeking re-election as DUP deputy leader in next week’s vote

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson running against Edwin Poots to replace Arlene Foster.

Nigel Dodds has tonight confirmed that he will not run to remain deputy leader of the DUP in next week’s leadership election.

Lord Dodds of Duncairn served as MP for North Belfast for almost two decades before losing his seat to John Finucane of Sinn Fein during last year’s general election.

He was leader of the DUP's parliamentary party for nine years from 2010 and has served as party deputy leader since 2008.

In a statement, Lord Dodds said: "Following my appointment to the House of Lords I decided that I would be stepping back from my party role whenever the next internal election cycle occurred.

"Since, under the party rules, Peers are not even part of the party’s electoral college for leadership positions, it would be incongruous and inappropriate to do otherwise.

"However I will continue to use my position in Parliament to advance the cause of the Union and to articulate the views of unionists on the future direction of the United Kingdom and on issues affecting Northern Ireland more generally.”

The DUP earlier confirmed that it will elect a new leader and deputy leader next Friday.

In a statement following a meeting of the party officers earlier today, DUP chairman Lord Morrow said it was agreed the contest will be held on Friday, May 14 at 11am.

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have so far declared they will run to replace outgoing leader Arlene Foster.

The leadership contest between Mr Donaldson and Mr Poots is the first contest in the party's 50-year history.

The date for the election was determined in light of the business of reviewing the Covid-19 regulations on Thursday, May 13 by the Executive and the need for the party to be represented during the business of the Queen’s Speech in Parliament on Wednesday, May 12.

In accordance with the constitution and rules of the Democratic Unionist Party only party members, who are also members of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the House of Commons are entitled to vote for the leader or deputy leader. Details have been sent to all eligible voters.

Those wishing to be a candidate in the election process to fill the office of leader, or deputy leader must submit in writing an expression of interest, supported by a proposer and seconder from those eligible to vote to the Chairman by 5pm this Thursday, May 6.

The meeting on Friday, May 14 will be conducted virtually by the Chairman taking account of the on-going Covid-19 regulations.

Each nominated candidate for party leader will be given ten minutes to speak to the online meeting while each candidate for deputy leader, to replace Nigel Dodds, will have five minutes.

Following this online meeting a voting station will open and voting will be by secret ballot.

The DUP says it anticipates an announcement of the outcome at around 5pm that evening.

Lord Morrow said: “Following the completion of the above process, the election of the leader and deputy leader shall be put to the next meeting of the Central Executive Committee for ratification as set out in rules.

“The party officers intend to make arrangements for a full meeting of the Central Executive Committee to ratify and thereby complete the election process as quickly as possible thereafter and in line with the notification arrangements set out in the rules.”

Meanwhile DUP MLA for South Down Jim Wells has told the PA news agency he will get a vote in the party's leadership contest.

Mr Wells said he was sent official voting instructions from the party headquarters on Tuesday.

There was a question over whether Mr Wells would be allowed to vote in the contest, having lost the party whip in 2018 after criticising the leadership.

Mr Wells said: "I am delighted and pleased that I'm going to get a vote and my vote will be going to Edwin Poots."

If Mr Wells does get a vote in next Friday's contest, it will take to 36 the number of members eligible to vote - 28 MLAs and eight MPs.