Night flying authorised as NI passengers stranded in air traffic control glitch aftermath

Passengers at Belfast International Airport faced a second day of delays on Tuesday

The Department for Transport has authorised night flying in order to deal with disruption caused by a UK-wide air traffic control failure.

The decision to authorise night flying was taken following a meeting attended by the National Air Traffic Service (NATS), the Civil Aviation Authority, airlines and airports, the BBC has reported.

Travellers from Northern Ireland have been left stranded across Europe as a result of delays and cancellations following an air traffic control glitch on Bank Holiday Monday.

Social media is awash with complaints from distressed tourists who have been forced to sleep on airport floors in European cities as a result of the ongoing flight disruption.

Some lucky travellers have, however, managed to make it back to Belfast.

EasyJet passenger Adele McGrogan was left stranded in Spain on Monday night following a lengthy delay which resulted in her flight being axed altogether.

The Newbridge native has predicted that the airline will be inundated with complaints following what she described as the “disgusting” way customers were treated.

“We had to sit on the [aircraft] for four hours and then they told us we could get off and move into the terminal,” she recalled.

“They told us to go and pick up our bags and, when we got there, the bags didn’t arrive.

“We sat for seven hours and the bags didn’t arrive. [There were] no EasyJet staff, nothing.

“We contacted them, asked all the staff and crew [but] nobody knew what was going on.”

Ms McGrogan eventually got her luggage back at 10pm on Monday, before being given a £9 food voucher and told to sort out her own accommodation.

She said customers of rival airlines were being given vouchers worth more than three times that amount, with staff taking care of hotel bookings.

“It was ridiculous. There was no communication at all. It was disgusting,” Ms McGrogan continued.

“There will be a lot of complaints to EasyJet.

“They handled it really badly. We understand it wasn’t their fault, but there was no communication with us at all.

“All the other airlines got their customers sorted, but we were left in limbo.”

The stranded flyer did manage to check into a hotel at 11pm, before returning to the airport a few hours later.

Many passengers opted to sleep on the airport floor.

Josh Smyth was trying to return to Mallorca, where he lives, after enjoying a long weekend at home in Northern Ireland.

He has now been forced to take extra time off work as he continues to make his way back to the Spanish island.

“I’m not flying back until this evening. I have to fly from here [Belfast] to Liverpool and then from Liverpool to Mallorca,” he explained.

“But I’m not quite sure about the final flight. It could still be delayed or cancelled.”

Mr Smyth described the experience as “very frustrating”, as he revealed he has been told he is not eligible for compensation.

Surrey mum Kimberley Ferguson said she was “very lucky” to get a hotel near Belfast International Airport on Monday night when her flight to London was cancelled.

She had been visiting family in Londonderry with her partner and two children before they “scrambled” to get a last-minute hotel room.

“We were both due back at work today,” she explained.

“It’s been an adventure.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Cliff arrived in Belfast from Birmingham on Tuesday morning on a work trip.

However, she missed an important meeting due to the delays.

“Our flight was delayed by an hour, but [it] wasn’t showing on the board as a delay,” she explained.

“Our gate wasn’t announced until 15 minutes after our flight was due to leave.”

Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Monday after the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) was forced to implement traffic flow restrictions across the UK.

It said the measures were due to a “technical issue” that resulted in flight plan data having to be manually processed following the failure of an automatic system.

Aviation analysts have expressed fears that the knock-on effect could last for days, with many planes now in the wrong places, creating a backlog of passengers.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport warned travellers to expect disruption on Tuesday.

“Further delays and cancellations can be expected today as airline schedules recover from the air traffic control technical issues,” they said.

“If you are due to travel, please contact your airline directly for information on your flight status.”

However, Nats operations director Juliet Kennedy warned “it will take some time for flights to return to normal” as she confirmed the exact cause of the technical issue is under investigation.

There is nothing to suggest it was caused by a cyberattack.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Mark Harper described the glitch as the worst incident of its kind in “nearly a decade” and announced that an independent review will be carried out.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also confirmed that an investigation into the fault is underway.

“As part of our regulatory oversight of its activities, we continue to engage with Nats, and once its investigation is fully complete, an incident report will be provided to the UK Civil Aviation Authority,” a spokesperson said.

EasyJet has been contacted for comment.