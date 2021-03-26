Nightingale hospital demand falling off, says Northern Trust

Demand for Whiteabbey Hospital’s Nightingale facility is "starting to dwindle", a senior official has said.

Staff redeployed to the Doagh Road site in Newtownabbey are being released and are expected to return to their posts by the end of the month.

Speaking at the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s monthly board meeting, interim director of operations Wendy Magowan said health bosses were considering how to use the facility in future.

"Outcomes at Whiteabbey Hospital have been exceptionally positive," she added.

"I look forward to seeing how we can use that in a different way to help the region."

The Nightingale unit opened in November as a facility for recovering Covid patients.

It was established in response to growing pressures on the system created by the pandemic, and opened following refurbishment of an existing building.

The facility, which houses 79 beds but can be extended to 84, has been accepting patients from across Northern Ireland.

Board members were also told that a decrease in the number of Covid patients had put a focus on "restarting elective activity" at Antrim Area Hospital.

The number of patients in the hospital is said to have plateaued, with a similar pattern observed at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.