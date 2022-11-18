Nightlife campaign group calls for more late-night public transport

A campaign group set up to help improve Northern Ireland’s nightlife has called for more public transport options at night.

Free The Night, which was co-founded by Boyd Sleator, says nightlife plays a “cultural and social role” in Belfast’s community and advocates for changes to be made for the “culture” it represents.

Research conducted by the group found that 93% of 900 people surveyed stated they were unhappy with late-night transport options. In addition, 92% also said they would support options such as extra late-night buses, trains or Glider services.

“The infrastructure needs to be so much better,” Boyd told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The whole holistic approach for us is making sure the creative economy and people going out and enjoying the culture of nightlife is supported, but that comes down to public transport in a huge way.

“When we started looking into this, we recognised transport was an issue, but we didn’t realise it was going to be the number one issue from the people we spoke to on what they want to change.”

Translink currently offers bus and train options until around 11pm – with some later services during the Christmas season.

“Anyone who wants to come into Belfast… It’s still tricky. People are not coming in unless they know they can jump into a taxi, leave together or know they have a hotel room in the city. It’s just not cost effective any more” he said.

Boyd says increased transport options would not only benefit those wishing to enjoy nightlife in the city centre, but also hospitality and healthcare workers whose shifts can end at varying times throughout the night.

“Of the people travelling in to the city centre for anything, only about 20% of them are travelling out via public transport. There is a need to pilot certain things and really think about what way we can structure this for the public.

“A public transport service which ran up until 12.30am would be fine, but it needs to start up again in the early hours, around 4am or 5am. Translink and the different government departments overseeing this needs to bring the right stakeholders into the conversation.

“We recognise public transport is underfunded, but there are thousands of people wanting to travel in and out of Belfast, including healthcare and hospitality workers, who need this infrastructure. It’s about new ideas and new ways of thinking on how to support this system.”

He continued to say transport “should be seen as an investment, not a cost”.

“These are investments in our city and it’s one of our biggest issues,” he said.

Reclaim The Night, a separate organisation which campaigns to end harassment and gender-based violence, said it would welcome changes to transport offerings, as it would help improve confidence in revellers getting home from a night out.

“We would welcome plans for night-time public transport,” a spokesperson from the group said.

“We know that street harassment and gender-based violence can happen at any time of day. However, there are additional vulnerabilities at night when it is dark and fewer people are around.”

“It has been well reported recently that there are a lack of taxi services to meet demand, and with the growing cost-of-living crisis, public transport will be more affordable for many. We don’t all work nine-to-five jobs. This is important for workers especially in hospitality and leisure, as well as people enjoying themselves.”

Earlier this week Translink announced its ‘Nightmovers’ timetable, which will include additional bus, coach and rail services and enhanced capacity on existing services each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 23.