Nine arrested during cross-border police operation linked to INLA in Derry

Police and officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) said they have arrested 8 men and a woman as part of an investigation into the INLA in Londonderry.

The investigation was centred on targeting “illegal drug criminality” linked to the organisation and also involved teams within the Garda Siochana.

Those arrested are aged between 27 and 42-years-of-age and live in the Derry and Limavady areas. The arrests took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said the woman arrested has been released on street bail, while the remaining eight men remain in custody.

Eight searches were carried out during the operation with police seizing a “significant quantity” of cannabis, suspected Class A drugs and other drugs paraphernalia. They added a substantial quantity of cash in Euros was also recovered.

Searches in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday included properties in Kerrykeel and Buncrana in Co Donegal and in Finglas in Co Dublin.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, Head of Criminal Investigation Branch said: The INLA in the North West are involved in all forms of criminality including the organised illegal supply of controlled drugs.

“This operation looks to take action against those involved in this illegal drugs supply. These criminals don’t care about the wider impact their drug dealing will have on the wider community and public services.

“They do not care about the harm and devastation they cause, all they want is to make money by whatever means they can.

“They prey on the most vulnerable in our communities, using fear and intimidation, callously exploiting peoples’ vulnerabilities in the most despicable ways possible. The money they take from people who may be struggling financially, is used to line their own pockets and feed their own greedy needs.

“They use violence indiscriminately to control the community, stopping people giving information to police, leaving them free to exploit ordinary people in the areas where they operate.

“This operation is a prime example of how the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) works on the ground to tackle organised and cross jurisdictional crime.

“The Cross Border JATF continues to provide opportunities for, and promote real time collaboration, between An Garda Siochana and the PSNI in our combined efforts to frustrate, disrupt and dismantle the activity of organised crime groups.”

Items seized Credit: PSNI

Garda Superintendent Goretti Sheridan added: “This operation has been ongoing since the summer of 2020 where An Garda Siochana and the PSNI have been liaising and gathering intelligence regarding the unlawful activities of the INLA, an unlawful organisation, and their involvement in the sale and supply of drugs in the northwestern part of the country on both sides of the border.

“This is a borderless crime and is imperative we in An Garda Siochana work closely with our colleagues in the PSNI in order to combat the sale and supply of controlled drugs which are devastating our communicates.”

The PSNI added the investigation into paramilitary crime in the area would continue and urged the public to bring forward any information.

“I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101,” he added.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”