Nine fire appliances attend bungalow blaze in Co Antrim

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said nine fire appliances and firefighters in breathing apparatuses were needed to extinguish a house fire in Co Antrim.

The blaze occurred in the Milebush Crescent area of Carrickfergus earlier this afternoon.

The NIFRS said they received a report at around 12.22pm of a fire at a semi-detached bungalow.

Two appliances from Carrickfergus, one from Glengormley, two from Lisburn, one from Springfield, one from Whitehead, one from Whitla and one from Antrim were sent to the scene.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “The fire was extinguished by 3.06pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”