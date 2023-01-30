Nine men charged after machetes and hatchets found in vans in Co Antrim

Nine men have been charged after police responded to reports of two suspicious transit vans in Newtownabbey on Saturday morning.

Police stopped one of the vehicles on Swanston Road North and the other on the Antrim Road at around 10.50am, and found a number of weapons including hatchets and machetes.

The occupants of the vans, nine men aged between 18 and 41, were arrested and have since been charged with a number of offences – including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.