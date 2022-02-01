Nine Northern Ireland search and rescue teams receive £2 million funding boost

Minister Poots with Lagan Search and Rescue team during a visit to Hillsborough Forest Park

Nine Northern Ireland search and rescue teams are set to receive £2 million in financial support as part of an Agriculture Department Covid scheme.

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme – Foyle Search and Rescue – described their £150,000 award as an “incredible step forward” for the charity.

Search and rescue teams across Northern Ireland assist around 500 people every year, both in the countryside and across coasts and waterways.

Foyle Search and Rescue said they are “delighted to announce” the funding and described how it would help support their operations and “sonar capabilities”.

“Our sonar team have been researching advances in their field for quite some time and have been specifically looking at multi beam sonar technology in helping to improve our search capability as an organisation,” they said.

“This multi beam upgrade would cost just over £159,000, of which £151,554 will be funded by DAERA. We, as a charity, will fund the remainder.

“We are delighted to have been awarded such a significant investment. It is an incredible step forward for us as a charity and for the local community and we would like to thank Edwin Poots MLA and DAERA for their support.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan explained there are few families in the city who have not been “touched” by the organisation’s work.

“FSR also play a vital role in reuniting families with loved ones who have sadly passed away and that’s something we’ve seen highlighted numerous times in recent years as a result of the mental health crisis,” Mr Durkan added.

“This much needed closure means so much to families and our city would be truly lost without them.”

As part of the scheme, Lagan Search and Rescue based in Belfast has received a grant of almost £264,000 to provide PPE equipment and vehicles, including a 4x4 response vehicles, minibus and a rigid inflatable rescue boat.

The organisation has over 31 volunteers and operates two lifeboats primarily on the River Lagan.

Last year they helped in 26 rescue incidents, which included people threatening entry to the water.

Noel Keenan from Lagan Search and Rescue described it as “vital funding”.

“It will also enable us to maintain an effective lifeboat response for all users of the River Lagan, Belfast Lough and surrounding communities. Without such support it would be hard for us to maintain our current service,” he added.

The Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “I have met with some of these men and women before and have always been greatly impressed by their dedication and professionalism.

“They ensure that our rural open spaces and waterways are safe to use and this in turn helps drive visitor numbers and tourism in our rural areas.

“To say that their work is challenging and diverse is an understatement. It can range from helping someone who has taken ill or sustained an injury while out walking, to helping someone experiencing difficulties in the water or recovering the body of a loved one.

“I sincerely hope that this funding goes some way to help ensure the safety of those who put their lives on the line to protect ours.”