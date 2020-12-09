Nine shots fired at Derry home in 'completely reckless' gun attack

A window was hit in the Rossdowney Drive attack. Photo by Lorcan Doherty/Press Eye

PSNI officers at the scene were shots were fired at a house in the Rossdowney Drive, Derry. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye

Forensics at the scene of a shooting in Derry. Lorcan Doherty Presseye

Police have said it was fortunate no one was seriously injured in a gun attack on a house in Londonderry.

Nine shots were fired at a house in the Rossdowney Drive area of the city at around 11pm. One shot went through the living room window.

No injuries were reported.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: "Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time of this violent attack, which can only be described as completely reckless.

"It is fortunate we are not dealing with a very different outcome where someone could have been seriously injured, or worse.

"The very fact the gunman thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in their community. The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property.

“This is utterly appalling and needs to stop.

"We are continuing with our enquiries, and working to establish a motive for this attack. Anyone who can help us identify the dangerous individual/individuals involved is asked to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1983 of 08/12/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."