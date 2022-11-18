Nine students taken to hospital after becoming ill at college campus in Armagh

Nine students in Co Armagh have been taken to hospital after paramedics responded to 999 call at the Southern Regional College (SRC).

Emergency services were dispatched to the Armagh campus on Lonsdale Road at around 1:42pm on Friday.

Police also attended the scene where “a number of pupils required medical attention”.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause," a spokesperson said.

The nature of the sickness experienced by the students is not yet clear.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed it dispatched two emergency crews, an intermediate care crew and two ambulance officers to the educational facility.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, nine patients were taken, by ambulance, to Craigavon Area Hospital," a spokesperson confirmed.