Nine vehicles destroyed in ‘senseless’ arson attack at Ballymena car garage

The scene at a car repair business in the Pennybridge Industrial Estate in Ballymena where an arson attack took place overnight. Nine vehicles at the business were damaged by the fire which was reported to police shortly after 2am. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police are investigating an arson attack in Ballymena during which nine vehicles were damaged.

The attack occurred on premises within the Pennybridge Industrial Estate during the early hours of Wednesday morning, June 8.

A call was made to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at 2.06am when two fire appliances from Ballymena attended the incident.

It’s understood nine vehicles at a car repair business were damaged by the fire which was reported to police shortly after 2am.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus used three jets to tackle the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings.

The incident was dealt with by 2.59am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.

Firefighters tackle blaze. Photo: NIFRS

Investigating officers are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information or any persons who may have captured dashcam footage in and around the area at the time.

SDLP councillor Eugene Reid has condemned the arson attack on a local business.

He said: “This has caused huge damage to a number of vehicles and given the scale of the arson attack and that it took place in a built-up area we’re lucky that this fire didn’t spread and nobody was seriously hurt or worse.

“At a time when people are already struggling this senseless damage will have a huge impact on this business and the owners of these vehicles.

"This is devastating news for them to wake up to today and I hope those affected will be able to recover quickly from this setback.

“I’d like to thank the fire service for their efforts in quickly and safely extinguishing this blaze and I’d ask anyone who knows anything about what took place here to come forward and help police with their investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 126 08/06/22.