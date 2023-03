The PSNI said a missing girl had been located safe and well (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Police have located a nine-year-old girl who went missing in Belfast.

The PSNI had raised the alarm after Sophie Kane was reported missing in the Mersey Street area on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson said later: “We’ve located nine-year-old Sophie Kane who was missing in east Belfast.

“She is safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”