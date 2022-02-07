Nineteen PSNI officers suspended amid sexual misconduct investigations

Allegations include rape, officers having sex with victims of crime and child abuse

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has confirmed that 19 police officers have been suspended and three more repositioned as investigations into sexual misconduct are carried out.

Mr Hamilton also said the PSNI has continued to employ an officer after he was caught with extreme pornography on his phone.

It was revealed on BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show that, in total, the PSNI is investigating 25 claims of sexual misconduct, with some involving incidents while officers were on duty.

These include allegations of rape, officers having sex with victims of crime, and child abuse.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton

Mr Hamilton was unable to say how many of the current cases related to child abuse, but acknowledged that it is a “terrifying” abuse of power and said most are in a domestic setting and are historic allegations.

He told the Nolan Show that of the 25 investigations, 19 officers have been suspended, three re-positioned, and three have not been progressed at this stage.

He added: “I suppose it’s fair to say to your audience that since the events involving the murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer and other matters which have been ventilated more locally about internal conduct issues, we have seen an increase particularly in the last two months of these cases and an upturn in investigations and officers who have been suspended for them.”

The Deputy Chief Constable clarified that members of the public have made complaints about officers abusing their position for sexual gain and this can involve a relationship with vulnerable victims, including those who suffered domestic abuse.

Mr Hamilton confirmed there are a “handful of cases where rape is alleged”, which generally relate to off-duty conduct.

He said: “We do have allegations of rape that we’re investigating, Again, I don’t want to talk about details, but most of those are connected to domestic situations.

“I am aware of cases where we have had officers accused of rape on duty, yes, but I’m not aware of anybody in any of those cases who have actually been progressed towards a prosecution.”

Suspension of officers in such cases, rather than repositioning, is the norm, he said.

Of those repositioned, Mr Hamilton confirmed that they have been kept away from interactions with the public.

However, he did say that one officer found in possession of extreme pornography, which “involved a snake”, was still serving.

“The circumstances around which the officer came into possession of that were examined and obviously the panel at the time decided that dismissal wasn’t necessary,” Mr Hamilton explained.

“I completely appreciate why people would be concerned about that. But equally, the decision of the panel has been made… the decision to suspend or reposition sits with me, but the decision around the outcome of the discipline will go before the panel which is chaired by an assistant chief constable or misconduct meeting, which is chaired by the local superintendent.”

When asked how it is appropriate for such an individual to work with children or vulnerable people, Mr Hamilton said steps are taken to manage those risks and issues are assessed at the time. Another officer connected to the case was removed from the organisation for that and other offences.

Police officers have to adhere to a code of conduct, he said, and must decide whether an unsolicited message is offensive or inappropriate. They should delete or report the item in question.

Members of the public aren’t held to the same ethical standards but should report anything they deem to be illegal and should not redistribute such material, Mr Hamilton added.

He concluded by saying that he hopes more people have the confidence to come forward to report offences against police officers.