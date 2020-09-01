Nineties dance track helped me through NI political talks: Smith

Former Secretary of State Julian Smith listened on repeat to a pulse-racing techno Nineties dance anthem to prepare himself for late-night political talks.

The Tory MP - widely credited with playing a crucial role in restoring devolution here after a three-year impasse - revealed he had turned to Rhythm is a Dancer in the crucial stage of negotiations to restore Stormont.

He also recalled being boozed up from an afternoon in the pub when he was handed the Northern Ireland job by Boris Johnson.

The 1992 track performed by German Eurodance group Snap! was an international success when released 28 years ago.

It spent six weeks at the top of the UK singles chart, becoming the second biggest-selling single of 1992, surpassed only by Whitney Houston's version of I Will Always Love You.

Mr Smith revealed his eclectic musical tastes yesterday during the in-depth BBC Radio Ulster Talkback interview with presenter William Crawley, which was intercut with songs specially chosen by the ex-SoS.

The programme kicked off with Land of the Mountain and the Flood by Hamish Maccunn, a Scottish overture. Other choices, however, displayed Mr Smith's love of pop music such as the Pet Shop Boys' 1987 synth number one classic, It's a Sin.

He went on to reveal that listening to dance music has been something of a hallmark of his political career which he continued when he arrived in Northern Ireland.

"And the one I was listening to the most when I was going through the later end of the Stormont talks - when I was trying to persuade Arlene (Foster), when I was trying to call on votes with Michelle (O'Neill), when I was rushing down to Derry to see Colum (Eastwood), was Rhythm is a Dancer," he recalled.

"I would sit in the back of the truck with the protection people in the front and a special advisor fed up with the sight of me from the long days beside me, with this in my headphones."

The MP said he would continue to help Northern Ireland any way he could, describing his 204 days in the role as a "huge privilege".

The 49-year-old said he was offered the role after he had spent the afternoon in the pub drinking "far too many beers" when he lost his job as Conservative chief whip, adding it was a "huge honour" to accept the role.

"It was a joy, it was demanding and it was relentless... I'm really committed long-term to do anything that's needed to assist a part of the UK that has gone through the most horrendous time," he explained.

Mr Smith, who recently enjoyed a holiday here, was replaced by Brandon Lewis in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle just five weeks after power-sharing was reinstated.

He is regarded by the public as one of the most popular Secretaries of State in recent years.

Going forward in Northern Ireland, he said he wanted less focus on the constitutional issue and more on the people here.

"I was really struck when we did the Stormont deal, people were literally coming up to me in the street and just thanking me for getting it back up and running.

"That was because, not that they didn't have views on the constitution, but at the moment the focus needs to be on getting stuff done, whether it's education, healthcare, whatever."