Ninth arrest under Terrorism Act as man (22) held over Saoradh Easter Monday parade in Derry

The Saoradh colour party march in Derry on Easter Monday

The ninth man to be arrested by police following a dissident republican parade in Londonderry on Easter Monday (April 18) has been released.

The 22-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following a search of a house in the Creggan area of the city on Friday.

He has now been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The man has been taken to Belfast’s Musgrave Crime Suite for questioning.

The commemoration last month was organised by Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

Disturbances occurred outside the cemetery that evening and the PSNI confirmed some of their officers came under attack.

Eight arrests over the incident have been made so far, with seven of those released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.

One man arrested for public order offences was charged to appear before court on 11 May.