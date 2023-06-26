NIO and police urged to disclose Bloody Sunday evidence held since 1998

The Northern Ireland Office and PSNI have been urged to disclose evidence relating to the Bloody Sunday killings in their possession since 1998.

Declassified files revealed that the NIO and then NI Secretary Mo Mowlam drafted a statement in January 1998 in which she said a criminal investigation should be launched against soldiers for the Bloody Sunday killings.

On January 30, 1972, 13 civilians were killed in the Bogside area of Derry. A 14th man died later.

In her draft statement, Ms Mowlam could not rule out prosecutions and was prepared to give an “unequivocal commitment” that once an investigation had concluded the relevant authorities would consider the appropriate action.

According to documents, all evidence the Government had was passed to then RUC Chief Constable Ronnie Flanagan, and he had given it clearance, saying the idea of “an independent person to give validity to the process” was being considered.

A draft letter from Prime Minister Tony Blair to then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern went even further.

It explained that his officials had “examined in detail the assessment, the supporting material that was passed to the previous government by John Hume MP and some of the relatives of those killed”.

Some of the allegations opened up complex lines of inquiry which the UK Government followed up on.

The key part of Blair’s draft statement reads: “The most significant of these were the allegations by a named soldier that some of his colleagues shot and killed unarmed civilians.

“We have now made contact with the former soldier through an independent lawyer acting on our behalf. It appears to us that the material encompasses allegations of criminal offences such as to make a criminal investigation appropriate.

“Accordingly we concluded that we had to pass all our findings to the police. We have handed over all the material that we received to the RUC.”

The information was not made public, the documents say, to avoid prejudicing a police investigation. However, a police investigation never materialised – it was abandoned in favour of a long, drawn-out inquiry.

There have no subsequent successful prosecutions, raising questions over what happened to this file.

When questioned about the whereabouts of the file; asked whether it was passed to the Saville Inquiry and if this evidence could be central to prosecution cases against soldiers, the PSNI and NIO refused to answer questions directly. Neither organisation could confirm whether they still have the file.

It’s understood the file was not passed to the Public Prosecution Service as a criminal investigation was not mounted at the time. However, the NIO and PSNI should still have it in their possession. The NIO merely stated criminal prosecutions are a matter for the prosecuting authorities.

The NIO has vowed that its new Troubles Legacy legislation would put victims and families first. At the same time, it has refused to comment on the whereabouts and significance of a file relating to Bloody Sunday.

Soldier F is the lone paratrooper facing prosecution over events on Bloody Sunday.

The PSNI said that whilst there are ongoing legal proceedings, “it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Tony Doherty, chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, whose father Patrick was murdered on Bloody Sunday, said: “We would welcome the release of any information held by the NIO or PSNI regarding Bloody Sunday, including the documents referred to.

“As to the then Blair government’s deliberations as to the best course of action, a criminal investigation by the RUC would not have received our support at that time, given their own role in the events and the sectarian nature of the force itself

“Even on reflection the wisest course of action was clearly the tribunal of inquiry that the Blair government established in January 1998.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described it as “completely unacceptable” that the Bloody Sunday families had to learn about this evidence following the release of declassified files.

“To find out that a criminal investigation was considered and not pursued will only have compounded the sense of hurt and frustration they deal with as they continue to fight for truth and justice,” he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said families have a right to, and deserve, “full disclosure” about the circumstances surrounding the death of their loved ones.