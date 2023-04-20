NIO criticised by DUP after water and prescription charges are proposed

Focus should be on post-Brexit issues instead of increasing taxes, says DUP

A DUP MLA has accused the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) of “blackmail” after officials proposed revenue raising measures such as water charges and bringing back prescription charges to bail the region out of a financial black hole.

It comes after a leaked paper estimated that the failure of Stormont to charge for services that also include domiciliary care and transport for the over-60s is resulting in a loss of £700m a year.

UK Government officials have advised the Secretary of State that higher university tuition fees should also be a focus of future budgets.

But the DUP’s finance spokesman Gordon Lyons said officials should focus on dealing with post-Brexit arrangements instead of increasing taxes.

“The NIO must realise that it’s getting the foundations right, supported by unionists as well as nationalists, rather than blackmail that will restore Stormont,” he said. “Working families pay enough tax.

“Let’s remember Treasury has confirmed that the Trader Support Service which helps companies deal with NI Protocol-generated paperwork has cost the taxpayer £300m in just two years.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has warned that there could be “unintended consequences” if changes to the budget are implemented.

“The reason this is a devolved matter is so that decisions can be scrutinised and the impact of changes assessed in consultation with various groups including pharmacists,” she said.

“This is why the Alliance Party is so keen to get Stormont back up and running.

“We recognise the financial situation means the budget is extremely tight, but parties need to come together and see how we can best deliver services.”

The South Belfast representative accepted the fiscal outlook at Stormont is “dire”, but insisted decisions should not be made in isolation without proper consultation. “The impact of short-term decisions could have long-term consequences,” Ms Bradshaw said.

In November last year, Chris Heaton-Harris united all five of the main political parties in opposition to his “threat” to impose water charges if the Executive is not restored.

The leaked report highlights that savings can also be made through workforce efficiencies in the civil service, which has already been forced to cut in-year costs to address Stormont’s £600m shortfall.

With a £300m advance down-payment on the block grant now needing to be recouped by Treasury, the financial forecast is even more bleak.

The SDLP’s Stormont group leader described the proposals as “one of the stark consequences of the failure to restore power-sharing” but did not rule out prescription charges for some.

Matthew O’Toole said there is “a huge opportunity to create a fairer society” as he acknowledged that any future Executive will need to raise cash.

“That will involve, for example, looking again at prescription charges for those able to afford them and with robust exemptions for people with long-term conditions,” Mr Toole added.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald branded the proposals “regressive” as she called for the DUP to end its boycott of Stormont.

“Attempts to introduce prescription charges and water charges, while scrapping free bus and train travel and making tuition fees unaffordable for many, are rejected by Sinn Fein and should be rejected by all parties,” she added.

“The fact we have many of these protections in place has been due to the work of the Assembly and the Executive in the past to prevent the introduction of such regressive proposals.”

Ms Archibald said former finance minister Conor Murphy previously took forward work to devolve taxation powers to ensure Stormont has the power to set “progressive taxation” on wealth instead of following a “discredited Tory model”.